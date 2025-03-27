Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

