Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $967.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

