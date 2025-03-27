Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

