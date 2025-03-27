Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$73,000.00 ($45,911.95).

Melissa Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Melissa Chan bought 1,250,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$925,000.00 ($581,761.01).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

