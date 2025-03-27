FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $210,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,132,262,000 after acquiring an additional 529,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,121,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,830 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,321,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,266,000 after buying an additional 2,459,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after buying an additional 2,616,227 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

WRB stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.