FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 456 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

