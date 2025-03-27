FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

