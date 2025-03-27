First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.21. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 2,276,956 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after buying an additional 7,816,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,443 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,937 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,520,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 814,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 633,413 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

