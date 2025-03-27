First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 20.8% increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.