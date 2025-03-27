First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0963 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

