Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Takes $303,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,252,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

