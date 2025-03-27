Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 498,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,718.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350,523 shares of company stock worth $12,698,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

