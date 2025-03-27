Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $330,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,703.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Securities raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

