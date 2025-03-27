Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $343,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $62,583,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in InterDigital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,654,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 68,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,954,830. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $181.66. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

