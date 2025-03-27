Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $351,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 15.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 1,033,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.