FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Opthea Issued By HC Wainwright

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners downgraded Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Opthea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opthea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

NASDAQ OPT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Opthea has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

