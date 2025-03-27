FY2025 EPS Estimate for Moleculin Biotech Lifted by Analyst

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a report released on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

