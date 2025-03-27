Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $426.43 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.50 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.88 and its 200-day moving average is $506.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

