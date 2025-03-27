GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 11,819,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 2,129,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.13.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

