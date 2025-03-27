Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Michael Teaster Sells 4,918 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Teaster sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,426.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,369.24. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 1,292,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

