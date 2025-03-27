Global Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. Global Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $448,444.14 worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,195.14 or 0.99963763 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,899.32 or 0.99624623 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Global Dollar Profile

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 197,060,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 197,060,945.27. The last known price of Global Dollar is 1.00020759 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $514,731.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

