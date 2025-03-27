Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,975.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 194,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,851,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of RPM International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 166,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $141.79.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.