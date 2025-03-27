Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 678.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 262,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

