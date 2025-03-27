Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

