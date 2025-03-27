Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.