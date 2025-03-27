Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

BX opened at $146.76 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

