Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,749,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.