Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GRAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab Trading Up 5.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.