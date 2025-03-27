Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.62.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
