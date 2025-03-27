Graney & King LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

