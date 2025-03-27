Graney & King LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

