Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Issues Earnings Results

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Gunsynd Trading Up 0.8 %

GUN stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 1,894,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Gunsynd has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

