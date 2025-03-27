Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Issues Earnings Results

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.
Gunsynd Trading Up 0.8 %
GUN stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 1,894,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Gunsynd has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
About Gunsynd
