Head to Head Review: Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Argan 8.20% 21.66% 9.73%

Dividends

Ming Shing Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Argan pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 1.74 N/A N/A N/A Argan $806.26 million 2.01 $32.36 million $4.78 25.01

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Argan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Argan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ming Shing Group and Argan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Argan 0 2 0 0 2.00

Argan has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Argan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Argan beats Ming Shing Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

