Head to Head Survey: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and InspireMD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $119.91 million 1.79 -$82.67 million ($3.85) -3.94 InspireMD $7.01 million 11.35 -$19.92 million ($0.78) -3.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -59.40% -2.22% -1.75% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anika Therapeutics and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.24%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company’s joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

