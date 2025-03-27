Head to Head Survey: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) & ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Curtiss-Wright 12.98% 17.11% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Curtiss-Wright”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 21.10 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Curtiss-Wright $3.12 billion 3.98 $404.98 million $10.55 31.30

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZOOZ Power and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71

ZOOZ Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $386.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats ZOOZ Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as power management electronics, traction inverters, transmission shifters, and control systems; sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services including shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules and processing equipment, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions; and electronic stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems; energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support fixed land-based arresting systems; hardware, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, and spent fuel management products; reactor coolant pumps and control rod drive mechanisms for commercial nuclear power plants, as well as various nuclear reactor technologies. This segment furnishes severe-service valve technologies and services, heat exchanger repair, and piping test and isolation products, and offers ship repair and maintenance for the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

