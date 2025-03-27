Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Heineken Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. Heineken has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $85.50.
Heineken Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Stocks With Strong Fundamentals Gaining Technical Momentum
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Up 32% in 2025, Is Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Still a Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Maybe It’s Time to Buy Some GameStop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.