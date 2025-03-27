Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Heineken Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. Heineken has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

