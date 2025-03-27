Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $70,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.