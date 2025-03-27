Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 3.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $134,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

