Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 935,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $92,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

