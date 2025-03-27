Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 22.7% increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA INFL opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86.
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Intuitive Machines Gains After Earnings Beat, NASA Missions Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock Dips on Earnings: Analysts Weigh in on What’s Next
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Carnival Corporation Will Cruise to Higher Price Points This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.