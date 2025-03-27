Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $40.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.