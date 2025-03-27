Insider Buying: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purchases 137,100 Shares of Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Immunome Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. Equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMNM. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 786,700.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

