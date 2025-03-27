Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Major Shareholder Sells 101,678 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,085,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,997.27. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.20 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

