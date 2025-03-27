Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 15,646 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Liebman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 592,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

