Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $4,431,960.05 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.