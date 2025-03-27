Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

In other news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,762. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

