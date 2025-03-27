Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,027.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.71. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

