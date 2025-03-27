Investors Buy High Volume of Southwest Airlines Put Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,202 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,729 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

