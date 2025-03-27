IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.62, but opened at $66.23. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 13,646 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

