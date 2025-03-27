IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,522,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDP opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,779.36. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $283,545 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.