iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,466 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $35,807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,982,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,211,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,260,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

